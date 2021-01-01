Doctor Solomon's
Doctor Solomon's Restore 1:1 CBD:THC Transdermal Lotion 100mg CBD 100mg THC
Full-body, low impairing relief that hydrates the skin and helps alleviate discomfort. Say goodbye to discomfort. Everyday relief to aid chronic pain, help reduce inflammation, and put that pep back in your step.
100 mg CBD, 100mg THC in a 1oz (30ml) lotion pump bottle.
