About this product

Enjoy our CB Dawg hemp flower today. Hand trimmed, dense buds, with hues of purple! And it’s seedless! With a OG type of aroma.



With over 22% canniboids and 16.9% CBD! Our CB Dawg hemp flower has a mild earthy subtle aroma with a smooth smoke. The bud sizes will be small to medium and lighter and a bit fluffy. Easy to break down and grind to enjoy however you please.