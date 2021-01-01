Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

CB Dawg Hemp Flower

Buy Here

About this product

Enjoy our CB Dawg hemp flower today. Hand trimmed, dense buds, with hues of purple! And it’s seedless! With a OG type of aroma.

With over 22% canniboids and 16.9% CBD! Our CB Dawg hemp flower has a mild earthy subtle aroma with a smooth smoke. The bud sizes will be small to medium and lighter and a bit fluffy. Easy to break down and grind to enjoy however you please.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!