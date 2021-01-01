Loading…
Dr. Strains CBD

Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower

About this product

Our specials are back! Try our Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower for only $19.99 today while supplies last!

Our Illinois Suver Haze Hemp Flower has 22% cannabinoids and almost 19% CBD! Beautiful colors of greens and tints of orange and purple.

The nose is a combination of earthy and citrus terpene profiles.

Fresh in stock today!!
