About this product

The Strain



Sour Space Candy Haze hemp flower is boasting over 18% CBD! At only $24.99 for a 1/2oz, this offer can’t be missed! Hand Trimmed!



Origin



Bred in Oregon, Sour Space Candy hemp flower is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses include Sour Tsunami.



Nose



Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower has a Sour Diesel nose with dense buds that are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green flakes.



With a high terpene profile Sour Space Candy’s might be your new go to hemp strain.