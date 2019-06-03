Dr. Strains CBD
The Strain
Sour Space Candy Haze hemp flower is boasting over 18% CBD! At only $24.99 for a 1/2oz, this offer can’t be missed! Hand Trimmed!
Origin
Bred in Oregon, Sour Space Candy hemp flower is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses include Sour Tsunami.
Nose
Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower has a Sour Diesel nose with dense buds that are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green flakes.
With a high terpene profile Sour Space Candy’s might be your new go to hemp strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
