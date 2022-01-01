About this product
Dr. Delights makes the CBD 1:1 vape pen to help promote homeostasis.
One-to-one cannabis products have equal parts CBD and THC. This full-spectrum cannabis oil also provides terpenes from the AC/DC strain profile.
Each pen provides 100 doses.
One-to-one cannabis products have equal parts CBD and THC. This full-spectrum cannabis oil also provides terpenes from the AC/DC strain profile.
Each pen provides 100 doses.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!