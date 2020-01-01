 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. dr.delights
dr.delights

Outcome-Based Solutions for Dependable & Predictable Results

About dr.delights

dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.

United States, California