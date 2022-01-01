About this product
Upgrade your outlook and keep busy! Elevate CBD’s all-natural formula is virtually free of THC. The main ingredient is full-spectrum CBD oil, which helps regulate the mind and body.
For flavor we infuse Elevate CBD with lime and lemongrass. These citrus oils may add to the uplifting effect and help you engage with activity.
Get a just-right boost every time! Each pen has 100 equal doses.*
