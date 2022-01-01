About this product
Relax CBD tincture is meant to calm. In addition to full-spectrum CBD, its extracts of chamomile and other plants may help tame tension.
The base of sweet almond, liquid coconut and avocado oils may also enhance the Relax blend’s effectiveness.
This all-natural formula is THC-free.*
The base of sweet almond, liquid coconut and avocado oils may also enhance the Relax blend’s effectiveness.
This all-natural formula is THC-free.*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!