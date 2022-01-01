About this product
Award-winning! Named “Best CBD Vape,” Relieve CBD oil is popular for providing pain relief with a flavorful twist.
This high-CBD distillate features full-spectrum CBD, terpenes and extracts of peppermint and clove to fight inflammation. Each vape pen provides 100 doses of active ingredients.
Judges named Relieve CBD the “Best CBD Vape” at California’s CBD Expo West 2018.*
This high-CBD distillate features full-spectrum CBD, terpenes and extracts of peppermint and clove to fight inflammation. Each vape pen provides 100 doses of active ingredients.
Judges named Relieve CBD the “Best CBD Vape” at California’s CBD Expo West 2018.*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!