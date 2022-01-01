About this product
Ease soreness with Relieve CBD tincture. Each ingredient may help you feel better!
CBD works against inflammation. We blend it with avocado oil, which may work against inflammation too. Peppermint extract in Relieve CBD tincture may also help block pain.
Each tincture bottle provides 60 doses. A marked dropper is included for precise measuring.*
