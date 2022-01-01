About this product
Our Delta 8 vape pen is rich with delta-8 THC, a rare cannabinoid. People tend to find that delta-8 is less psychotropic than delta-9 THC, but seems to allow the same “body benefits” as classic THC. This vape oil also supplies a smaller percentage of classic delta-9.
Delta 8 oil has pure cannabis flavor. Its terpenes reflect the Lemon OG strain, which has a citrus taste.
Each vape pen delivers 100 equal doses.
