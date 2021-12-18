About this product
It’s potent! The Delta 9 vape pen features all-natural cannabis oil with 90 percent delta-9 THC.
Delta 9 vape oil has pure cannabis flavor. Its terpenes reflect the citrusy Lemon OG strain.
To make dosing easy, each pen is ready for 100 equal draws.
Enjoy the effects of THC on its own, or combine this pen with a CBD product.
