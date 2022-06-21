Experience quick relief from pain and soreness with Relieve CBD salve. Infused with all-natural ingredients, it will help you feel better fast without any THC.



Relieve CBD salve delivers full-spectrum CBD with natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that swiftly act to alleviate pain. Created with natural plant ingredients like rosemary, lavender, and arnica, it sends powerful nutrients straight to the source of discomfort while promoting overall relaxation.



With a fast-absorbing blend of avocado, olive, and grapeseed oils, it goes on smooth and feels clean and hydrating to the skin.



Say goodbye to sore muscles for good with Relieve CBD salve!



2.5 Ounces Cannabis Salve 250mg CBD