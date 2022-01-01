About this product
Our Relieve products help limit inflammation and pain. This all-natural formula features a one-to-one mix of CBD and THC, so fans report feeling better without feeling disoriented.
Peppermint and clove extracts add mild flavor, and they may help activate the CBD and THC. We include terpenes to enhance the benefits too.*
Peppermint and clove extracts add mild flavor, and they may help activate the CBD and THC. We include terpenes to enhance the benefits too.*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!