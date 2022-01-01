About this product
Snooze THC vape oil promotes restful sleep. Wake up clear-minded and take on your day!
The generous helping of THC can send you to dreamland. Besides that, Snooze supplies terpenes that support relaxation. Three essential oils – chamomile, lavender and vanilla – add mild flavor and extra calm.
Discover your Snooze number. Each pen delivers 100 equal doses of vape… typically enough for many nights of sound sleep.*
