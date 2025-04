Potdots are the premiere 1mg sugar shelled edibles that allow you to control your dose to the milligram, while also being so very snackable, shareable, and microdosable. Potpots are especially recommended to those who may have been put off by edibles in the past. Milk Chocolate Potpots contain a gourmet 35% cacao chocolate blended with precisely dosed full-spectrum THC, all wrapped up in a colorful candy coating.



Everybody has their Potpots number – what’s yours?

