About this product
The DriFlower™ 21″ J-Hanger is made for indoor growers. Designed to easily fit through any door-frame, the 21″ J-Hanger is the perfect companion when space is limited.
The hanger’s two-piece, dual-riveted aluminum construction makes it durable and built to last. These hangers are easy to stuff, easy to move and organize, and easy to empty.
The 21″ J-Hanger features our proprietary stick-slot that fits all of our aluminum sticks and was specifically designed to work with DriFlower HangHarvesting kits and hardware.
• Laser-cut, two piece aluminum construction
• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing
• Built-in handle for easy transport and organizing
• Raised ridges and tip for secure hanging of flowers
• Designed to maneuver easily through smaller spaces
• Overall dimensions: 21″(L) x 8″(H) x 0.25″(W)
Need a rack system? Check out the Classic Small HangHarvesting™ Kit that comes with 30 of these 21″ J-Hangers .
Discover all the benefits of using the 21″ J-Hanger for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with less handling, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and empty your hangers in a fraction of the time.
The hanger’s two-piece, dual-riveted aluminum construction makes it durable and built to last. These hangers are easy to stuff, easy to move and organize, and easy to empty.
The 21″ J-Hanger features our proprietary stick-slot that fits all of our aluminum sticks and was specifically designed to work with DriFlower HangHarvesting kits and hardware.
• Laser-cut, two piece aluminum construction
• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing
• Built-in handle for easy transport and organizing
• Raised ridges and tip for secure hanging of flowers
• Designed to maneuver easily through smaller spaces
• Overall dimensions: 21″(L) x 8″(H) x 0.25″(W)
Need a rack system? Check out the Classic Small HangHarvesting™ Kit that comes with 30 of these 21″ J-Hangers .
Discover all the benefits of using the 21″ J-Hanger for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with less handling, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and empty your hangers in a fraction of the time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DriFlower
Professional hangers and hardware designed to streamline and organize the harvest of cannabis and hemp. Save time, money, and space by working faster, with greater efficiently, and cleaner organization than ever before.