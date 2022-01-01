DriFlower’s 41″ Pro-Hanger is a solid piece of aluminum, laser cut to precision to fit our aluminum sticks. The simplicity of the Pro-Hanger’s design ensures that the hanger remains securely on the stick during placement and movement of crops.



While the Pro-Hanger can be used with any of our HangHarvesting Kits and cannabis, it’s design is ideal for large-scale hemp farming. When you need to stuff your hangers with hemp and move them fast, the 41″ Pro-Hanger is the way to go.



• Laser-cut, solid aluminum construction

• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing

• “No Handle” design optimizes hanging space

• Easy load multiple Pro-Hangers for 2-person stick transport

• Raised ridges for secure hanging of flowers

• Angled bend at hanger bottom for added strength and rigidity

• Overall dimensions: 41″(L) x 2.75″(H) x 0.25″(W)