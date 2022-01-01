About this product
DriFlower’s 41″ Pro-Hanger is a solid piece of aluminum, laser cut to precision to fit our aluminum sticks. The simplicity of the Pro-Hanger’s design ensures that the hanger remains securely on the stick during placement and movement of crops.
While the Pro-Hanger can be used with any of our HangHarvesting Kits and cannabis, it’s design is ideal for large-scale hemp farming. When you need to stuff your hangers with hemp and move them fast, the 41″ Pro-Hanger is the way to go.
• Laser-cut, solid aluminum construction
• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing
• “No Handle” design optimizes hanging space
• Easy load multiple Pro-Hangers for 2-person stick transport
• Raised ridges for secure hanging of flowers
• Angled bend at hanger bottom for added strength and rigidity
• Overall dimensions: 41″(L) x 2.75″(H) x 0.25″(W)
About this brand
DriFlower
Professional hangers and hardware designed to streamline and organize the harvest of cannabis and hemp. Save time, money, and space by working faster, with greater efficiently, and cleaner organization than ever before.