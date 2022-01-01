About this product
DriFlower™ PRO PODS efficiently hold up to 64 Pro-Hangers (4 LEVELS) on 8 Aluminum Sticks in an easily transportable 8′ x 8′ x 8′ rack.
Since each Pro-Hanger holds an average of 1 to 1.25 pounds of dried/trimmed flower, a single Pro Pod can hang approximately 48 to 80 pounds of finished product… all within an 8′ x 8′ footprint.
Each PRO POD has 4 vertical beams (collapsible) with integrated stick brackets to accommodate either 3 LEVELS (6 sticks / 48 hangers) or 4 LEVELS (8 sticks / 64 hangers) of HangHarvesting potential.
PRO PODS can be stacked three high, providing up to 24 vertical feet of the worlds most efficient drying system.
The process is simple: once fully loaded sticks have been secured in the PRO PODs stick slots, each pod can be lifted via forklift, placed on a transport vehicle and moved to the drying facility – significantly reducing the amount of labor required at several points in the process.
Made of industrial grade powder-coated steel, PRO PODS are heavy-duty, stackable drying racks ideal for use in garages, warehouses and aircraft hangers.
The PRO POD is the clear choice for trucking and storing large quantities of hemp or cannabis.
• Industrial-grade, heavy-duty, powder-coated steel construction
• Available in two variations: 3 LEVELS (6 sticks / 48 hangers) or 4 LEVELS (8 sticks / 64 hangers)
• Stack 3 PRO PODS for up to 24 feet of HangHarvesting.
• Includes: PRO POD, 48 or 64 Pro-Hangers (41″) and 6 or 8 Sticks (96″)
• Own Pro-Hangers already? PRO PODS are available a-la-carte
• Overall dimensions (assembled) : 91″(L) x 96″(W) x 91″(H).
This item requires special shipping and handling, call for details and pricing today.
Since each Pro-Hanger holds an average of 1 to 1.25 pounds of dried/trimmed flower, a single Pro Pod can hang approximately 48 to 80 pounds of finished product… all within an 8′ x 8′ footprint.
Each PRO POD has 4 vertical beams (collapsible) with integrated stick brackets to accommodate either 3 LEVELS (6 sticks / 48 hangers) or 4 LEVELS (8 sticks / 64 hangers) of HangHarvesting potential.
PRO PODS can be stacked three high, providing up to 24 vertical feet of the worlds most efficient drying system.
The process is simple: once fully loaded sticks have been secured in the PRO PODs stick slots, each pod can be lifted via forklift, placed on a transport vehicle and moved to the drying facility – significantly reducing the amount of labor required at several points in the process.
Made of industrial grade powder-coated steel, PRO PODS are heavy-duty, stackable drying racks ideal for use in garages, warehouses and aircraft hangers.
The PRO POD is the clear choice for trucking and storing large quantities of hemp or cannabis.
• Industrial-grade, heavy-duty, powder-coated steel construction
• Available in two variations: 3 LEVELS (6 sticks / 48 hangers) or 4 LEVELS (8 sticks / 64 hangers)
• Stack 3 PRO PODS for up to 24 feet of HangHarvesting.
• Includes: PRO POD, 48 or 64 Pro-Hangers (41″) and 6 or 8 Sticks (96″)
• Own Pro-Hangers already? PRO PODS are available a-la-carte
• Overall dimensions (assembled) : 91″(L) x 96″(W) x 91″(H).
This item requires special shipping and handling, call for details and pricing today.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DriFlower
Professional hangers and hardware designed to streamline and organize the harvest of cannabis and hemp. Save time, money, and space by working faster, with greater efficiently, and cleaner organization than ever before.