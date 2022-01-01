The DriFlower™ Shelving Rack Conversion Kit includes everything you need to convert a “heavy duty” HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE SHELVING UNIT into a baller drying rack! Hold approximately 36 pounds (or more) of premium flower on 72 hangers in a 8′ W x 6.5′ H x 4′ D space. This kit has more hangers packed in per square foot than any of our other kits, and more hangers means more profit.



Save by buying the kit! Individually, these items sell for more, buy them as a kit and save!



Each kit contains:

• 72 -Patented small J-Hangers

• 12 – Shelving Unit Brackets

• 6 – 7′ 7″ Aluminum Sticks



^^Conversion Kits and Shelving Units purchased separately.



We’ve made it a no brainer. Just stop in to your local home improvement store, or order your shelves online*, then with our Shelving Rack Conversion Kit, you’ll max out your drying rack in no time. It’s just that simple. Hang approximately a 1/2 pound-worth (dried and trimmed) per small hanger and feel the DriFlower difference instantly.



Save time, save money, save space, improve the quality of your flower, and invite your friends over to check out how dope your grow looks when it’s hanging proper. Get organized and streamline your workflow with the DriFlower™ Shelving Rack Conversion Kit. You asked, we delivered!



Have pre-existing pallet rack shelving set up in your space? Our Hangers, Hardware and Pallet Rack Brackets will work for you! Contact us via DM on Instagram, by email, or the old fashioned way and give us a call. We’re here to help you get the most out of your harvest.



Discover all the benefits of using DriFlower’s Kits, Hangers and Hardware for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with one-touch hanging, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and unload your hangers in a fraction of the time.



All DriFlower products are built to last and made in Oregon, USA.

