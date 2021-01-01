Drift
About this product
- Provides a complete mind and body solution.
- Helps to soothe discomfort and reduce inflammation.
- Recover and supercharge, in total peace.
- Contains 2500mg of full spectrum CBD per container.
- 1oz, 30ml.
- 50 servings per container, 0.6 mL (approximately 24 drops) serving size.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!