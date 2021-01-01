Drift
About this product
- Shrinks pores, helps with acne & redness, and combats oily skin.
- Refreshes and hydrates your face like a moisturizer.
- Restores pH balance of your skin.
- Contains 20mg of CBD isolate.
- 4oz, 118ml.
- (Cotton pad not included).
- Refreshes and hydrates your face like a moisturizer.
- Restores pH balance of your skin.
- Contains 20mg of CBD isolate.
- 4oz, 118ml.
- (Cotton pad not included).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!