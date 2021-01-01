Drift
About this product
- Potent formula penetrates deep to provide effective relief.
- Anit-inflammatory properties of both CBD and Emu Oil compliment each other perfectly.
- Great for muscle and joint pain.
- Contains 500mg of CBD isolate.
- 3.8oz, 112ml.
- Anit-inflammatory properties of both CBD and Emu Oil compliment each other perfectly.
- Great for muscle and joint pain.
- Contains 500mg of CBD isolate.
- 3.8oz, 112ml.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!