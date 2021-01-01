Drift
About this product
- Helps to turn back the clock on aging with the anti-inflammatory power of CBD and apple stem cells.
- Rejuvenates skin around the face, neck, chest, and shoulders.
- Supports the prevention of new wrinkles and decreases the appearance of existing wrinkles.
- Contains 20mg of CBD isolate.
- 1oz, 30ml.
- Rejuvenates skin around the face, neck, chest, and shoulders.
- Supports the prevention of new wrinkles and decreases the appearance of existing wrinkles.
- Contains 20mg of CBD isolate.
- 1oz, 30ml.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!