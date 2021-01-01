Drift
- Infused with powerful antioxidants.
- Light, hydrating feeling that doesn’t clog your pores.
- Helps protect skin from skin damaging UV rays.
- Broad spectrum SPF 30.
- Water resistant up to 80 minutes.
- Contains 20mg of full spectrum CBD.
- 1oz, 30ml.
