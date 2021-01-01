Loading…
Drift

Under Eye Repair

- Intense anti-aging benefits.
- Helps reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles, and fine lines.
- Anti-inflammatory properties provide deep soothing effect to delicate under eye area.
- Contains 20mg of CBD isolate.
- 0.5oz, 15ml.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!