About this product
Make a statement and stand out from the crowd. Our classic French Terry pullover with the iconic DRO logo and raised 3D print on the sleeve. Perfect for any occasion. Features include thumb holes in the cuffs for added comfort, double nickel plated draw strings, and a stash pocket in the kangaroo pouch to store your burner phone or party favors. Constructed with 100% French Terry Fabric and slightly fitted for an athletic look.
About this strain
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.
Pura Vida effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
15% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!