ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Appalachia
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Appalachia

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 26 reviews

Appalachia

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Appalachia

Appalachia is a hybrid cross between Green Crack and Tres Dawg bred by High & Lonesome Seeds. A layer of white, cloudy trichomes gives the buds a sage green color with darker leaves and fiery hairs peeking out from underneath. With an aroma of earthy pine and subtle fruit, Appalachia delivers a dreamy and yet functional cerebral buzz paired with relaxing full-body effects. Sensory perception and appetite are sharpened while pain and other symptoms dull, making Appalachia a coveted strain among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

write a review

Find Appalachia nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Appalachia nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Appalachia
First strain child
Wish Mountain
child
Second strain child
Prayer Tower
child

Products with Appalachia

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Appalachia nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains: Ancient OG, Appalachia, Lucky Charms, Mother’s Finest, and Sunshine Daydream
New Strains: Ancient OG, Appalachia, Lucky Charms, Mother’s Finest, and Sunshine Daydream

Most popular in