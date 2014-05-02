Appalachia is a hybrid cross between Green Crack and Tres Dawg bred by High & Lonesome Seeds. A layer of white, cloudy trichomes gives the buds a sage green color with darker leaves and fiery hairs peeking out from underneath. With an aroma of earthy pine and subtle fruit, Appalachia delivers a dreamy and yet functional cerebral buzz paired with relaxing full-body effects. Sensory perception and appetite are sharpened while pain and other symptoms dull, making Appalachia a coveted strain among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.