DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs
AWAKE Herbal Blend Tin
About this product
AWAKE is crafted to support states of alertness and high energy. Give yourself a potent WAKE UP call without the “coffee crash”. AWAKE is a nourishing coffee alternative and overall tonic to keep you going and the toxins out. Choose AWAKE as your desired state and enjoy!
RECOMMENDED USAGE:
-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea
-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 244°F to 304°F
-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll
INTENDED USES
-Coffee Alternative,
-Smoking cessation aid
-Blood tonic
-Nourishing dietary supplement
TRADITIONAL AND CLINICAL BENEFITS:
Gotu Kola -centella asiatica-* Strengthens the adrenal glands and cleanses the blood aiding in memory.
Yerba Mate -ilex paraguariensis- Used by the ancient Indians of Brazil and Paraguay, taken as a daily stimulant known to enhance memory, increase energy and stimulate health.
Nettles -urtica dioica- Innumerable health benefits including stimulating the lymph system to boost immunity.
Safflower -carthamus tinctorius-* Helps in invigorate the blood and release stagnation.
Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Reduces the amount of mucus that is produced by the body due to its expectorant and anti-bacterial properties.
