AWAKE is crafted to support states of alertness and high energy. Give yourself a potent WAKE UP call without the “coffee crash”. AWAKE is a nourishing coffee alternative and overall tonic to keep you going and the toxins out. Choose AWAKE as your desired state and enjoy!



RECOMMENDED USAGE:

-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea

-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 244°F to 304°F

-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll



INTENDED USES

-Coffee Alternative,

-Smoking cessation aid

-Blood tonic

-Nourishing dietary supplement



TRADITIONAL AND CLINICAL BENEFITS:

Gotu Kola -centella asiatica-* Strengthens the adrenal glands and cleanses the blood aiding in memory.



Yerba Mate -ilex paraguariensis- Used by the ancient Indians of Brazil and Paraguay, taken as a daily stimulant known to enhance memory, increase energy and stimulate health.



Nettles -urtica dioica- Innumerable health benefits including stimulating the lymph system to boost immunity.



Safflower -carthamus tinctorius-* Helps in invigorate the blood and release stagnation.



Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Reduces the amount of mucus that is produced by the body due to its expectorant and anti-bacterial properties.