About this product

Cotton Candy Cane is an indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between the popular Sweet Tooth and Blueberry Headband. With a name like this, expect a pungent smell of sweet berry flavors and a floral aroma. The euphoric effects will leave you feeling uplifted and happy, like a kid in a candy store! Within minutes a smooth calming body high, aiding in stress and pain relief. Cotton Candy Cane is a good choice for patients who suffer from anxiety, migraines, chronic pain, and everyday stress.