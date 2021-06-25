About this strain
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
Wappa effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DTF - Downtown Flower
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.
