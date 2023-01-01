About this product
Features:
Dual Port/Wireless Charging: Embrace the future of charging with the Volt's dual port/wireless charging capabilities. You can charge your battery through traditional wired methods or effortlessly go cord-free with wireless charging technology. Say goodbye to tangled cables and enjoy the convenience of charging your Volt with ease.
510 Thread Compatibility: The Volt boasts a 510 thread, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide range of cartridges and tanks. Whether you prefer pre-filled cartridges or filling your own, the Volt accommodates your vaping needs.
650 mAh Battery: Power meets longevity with the Volt's robust 650 mAh battery. This powerful battery ensures extended vaping sessions without the worry of running out of power. It's perfect for all-day vaping or extended adventures.
15-Minute Auto-Shut Off: Safety comes first, and the Volt includes a smart 15-minute auto-shut off feature. After 15 minutes of continuous use, the battery automatically powers down, preventing overheating and conserving energy for your peace of mind.
Preheat/Sheesh Mode: Experience the epitome of convenience with the Volt's preheat/sheesh mode. A quick activation of this feature ensures your cartridge is perfectly primed, allowing for smooth and consistent vapor production.
Battery Life Indicator: Stay in control with the battery life indicator. The Volt is equipped with a clear and intuitive display, allowing you to monitor the remaining battery life and plan your vaping sessions accordingly.
20-Second Pulls: Enjoy satisfying and full-bodied pulls with the Volt's 20-second pull feature. Revel in smooth and uninterrupted vapor production, elevating your vaping experience to new heights.
Pass Through Charging: Never miss a moment with pass-through charging functionality. Continue vaping while the Volt charges, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of your favorite flavors.
Adjustable Voltage (1.8V - 5.0V): Tailor your vaping experience to perfection with the Volt's adjustable voltage settings. Whether you prefer mild and smooth hits or intense clouds, the Volt lets you fine-tune the voltage to suit your preferences.
Draw Counter: Analyze and track your vaping patterns with the built-in draw counter. The Volt allows you to keep tabs on the number of pulls you've taken, providing insights into your vaping habits.
About this brand
DubCharge
At DubCharge, we innovate by manufacturing products that meet your needs. Emphasizing on design, quality and functionality, we keep your experience in mind and create the best products to pair with your lifestyle.