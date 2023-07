The Dubcharge Hot Knife is an electronic heated loading tool that makes loading your concentrates a simple, clean, and effective process.



Features:



510 Threading: The DubCharge Hot Knife can be used with any 510 thread battery! We recommend using a DubCharge V3 battery for the best performance!



Ceramic Tip: The Hot Knife has a white ceramic tip. The ceramic tip is a medical grade tip with a smooth complex that helps extracts to slide right off with little to no residue.



Travel Cap: The DubCharge Hot Knife has a travel cap to protect the ceramic tip. The small accessory can be easily stored and protected. Dab anywhere with this portable electric tool!





Show more