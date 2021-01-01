About this product

Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold is a quick puck or wafer maker. It improves your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during rosin pressing. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade stainless steel. Just add your materials and compact them using a regular hammer. The mold comes with a complimentary wooden dowel and plastic funnel card to aid in filling the mold with herbs and removing pressed wafers.



Technical Specifications:



Internal diameter: Large: 7/8 inch (22 mm); X-Large: 1-3/16 inch (30 mm)

Shaft height: Large: 3-1/2 in (90 mm); X-Large: 4-3/4 inch (121 mm)

Material: Food grade stainless steel

Dimensions when assembled: Large: 4-2/3 x 1-2/9 in (116 x 30 mm); X-Large: H x D : 5-7/8 x 1-1/2 inch (149 x 38 mm)

Amount Per Load: Large: up to 5 grams; X-Large: up to 7 grams