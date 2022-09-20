For the BEST night sleep of your adulthood, reach for our Sleep Formula! Hemp-derived, potent, and great-tasting. Formulated for our insomnia-stricken clients who opt for a more natural alternative. Sleep Formula is a great way to put an end to the day!! This is guaranteed to take you on a smooth ride to “La-La-land”. This is also a great option for pain-relief.



As with ALL Durban products, we only use TOP QUALITY ingredients and 3rd party lab test every batch.



Ingredients: 100% organic MCT oil, high purity hemp-derived distillate, and natural flavors.



Each 1ml dropper contains 100mg of cannabinoids! Easy does it!



Directions: Place 3-5 drops under your tongue. Let absorb for 45 seconds before swallowing. Wait 10 minutes to gauge tolerance before increasing dosage. Do NOT exceed 1ml in a 12 hour period.