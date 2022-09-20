About this product
For the BEST night sleep of your adulthood, reach for our Sleep Formula! Hemp-derived, potent, and great-tasting. Formulated for our insomnia-stricken clients who opt for a more natural alternative. Sleep Formula is a great way to put an end to the day!! This is guaranteed to take you on a smooth ride to “La-La-land”. This is also a great option for pain-relief.
As with ALL Durban products, we only use TOP QUALITY ingredients and 3rd party lab test every batch.
Ingredients: 100% organic MCT oil, high purity hemp-derived distillate, and natural flavors.
Each 1ml dropper contains 100mg of cannabinoids! Easy does it!
Directions: Place 3-5 drops under your tongue. Let absorb for 45 seconds before swallowing. Wait 10 minutes to gauge tolerance before increasing dosage. Do NOT exceed 1ml in a 12 hour period.
As with ALL Durban products, we only use TOP QUALITY ingredients and 3rd party lab test every batch.
Ingredients: 100% organic MCT oil, high purity hemp-derived distillate, and natural flavors.
Each 1ml dropper contains 100mg of cannabinoids! Easy does it!
Directions: Place 3-5 drops under your tongue. Let absorb for 45 seconds before swallowing. Wait 10 minutes to gauge tolerance before increasing dosage. Do NOT exceed 1ml in a 12 hour period.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Durban Dames
Durban Dames & Zummy products are infused deliciousness prioritizing health, potency, and taste! Our gummies, elixirs, serums, capsules, and vapes are made in small batches to ensure accurate dosing, high quality, and amazing taste surpasses expectation. Our products are all lab tested and customer approved!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!