Max strength CBD infused naturally flavored Tropical Thunder Elixir. This elixir is formulated for micro-dosing and complete user control. Fast-acting relief for anxiety, relaxation, and mild pain.



Ingredients

100% organic MCT oil, CBD distillate, and proprietary flavorings.



Dosage

3000Mg of CBD cannabinoids/bottle; 100Mg/1ml dropper.



Use: Shake bottle gently. Place 3-5 drops of oil under tongue. Wait 10 minutes to gauge effect. If well tolerated, increase to 1/2 dropper. Wait 10 minutes. Increase to a full dropper total, if needed. Do NOT take more than 1 ml dropper in any 6 hour time frame.



If you need a special cannabinoid blend, contact us; We specialize in hemp-derived cannabinoid formulations for a multitude of ailments and benefits. We are truly here to help improve your quality of life! Schedule an appointment today!



Always consult with your doctor before taking any infused products.