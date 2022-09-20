About this product
Max strength CBD infused naturally flavored Tropical Thunder Elixir. This elixir is formulated for micro-dosing and complete user control. Fast-acting relief for anxiety, relaxation, and mild pain.
Ingredients
100% organic MCT oil, CBD distillate, and proprietary flavorings.
Dosage
3000Mg of CBD cannabinoids/bottle; 100Mg/1ml dropper.
Use: Shake bottle gently. Place 3-5 drops of oil under tongue. Wait 10 minutes to gauge effect. If well tolerated, increase to 1/2 dropper. Wait 10 minutes. Increase to a full dropper total, if needed. Do NOT take more than 1 ml dropper in any 6 hour time frame.
If you need a special cannabinoid blend, contact us; We specialize in hemp-derived cannabinoid formulations for a multitude of ailments and benefits. We are truly here to help improve your quality of life! Schedule an appointment today!
Always consult with your doctor before taking any infused products.
Ingredients
100% organic MCT oil, CBD distillate, and proprietary flavorings.
Dosage
3000Mg of CBD cannabinoids/bottle; 100Mg/1ml dropper.
Use: Shake bottle gently. Place 3-5 drops of oil under tongue. Wait 10 minutes to gauge effect. If well tolerated, increase to 1/2 dropper. Wait 10 minutes. Increase to a full dropper total, if needed. Do NOT take more than 1 ml dropper in any 6 hour time frame.
If you need a special cannabinoid blend, contact us; We specialize in hemp-derived cannabinoid formulations for a multitude of ailments and benefits. We are truly here to help improve your quality of life! Schedule an appointment today!
Always consult with your doctor before taking any infused products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Durban Dames
Durban Dames & Zummy products are infused deliciousness prioritizing health, potency, and taste! Our gummies, elixirs, serums, capsules, and vapes are made in small batches to ensure accurate dosing, high quality, and amazing taste surpasses expectation. Our products are all lab tested and customer approved!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!