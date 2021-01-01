About this product
CBD Auto Blackberry Kush is a CBD rich autoflower seed variety with THC levels usually well below 1%. With such low THC levels there is no psychoactive high. This allows you to enjoy your cannabis and get on with your day!
The cup-winning Blackberry Kush genetics give a delicious taste and aroma to this CBD seed variety. As well as rich scents of dark berries this indica dominant variety often produces plants with hues of deep purple and dark blue. It’s a beautiful variety to grow and a sweet, fruity treat to enjoy.
This is a particularly resinous indica which grows from seed to harvest indoors in around 11 weeks. She performs well with 20 hours of daily light usually producing a large central bloom surrounded by numerous frosty side blooms. Yields are good.
If you are looking for a low THC variety which won't get you high then this is a perfect variety for you. She is easy to grow in any grow system or grow medium.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
