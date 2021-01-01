About this product

CBD Glueberry is a delicious CBD rich variety with CBD content around and upwards of 13%. THC is below 0.2%. There is no psychoactive high due to the lack of THC. But the CBD rich buds have a beautiful berry-fruit taste and resinous appearance. These CBD rich Glueberry buds look just like traditional cannabis buds and have a rich aroma. The CBD rich cannabis flowers are supplied in FreshFlower® containers which preserve the aroma and taste of the sticky CBD nuggets.