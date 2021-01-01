About this product

Dutch Passion are happy to announce a partnership with Gajes Wear, producers of the infamous Dutch Gajes caps and other headwear.

Founded in Amsterdam and with a passion for fashion, Gajes are a natural partner for Dutch Passion. Both companies have a passion for what they do and are all about the highest quality.



Gajes caps are worn by a lot of Dutch celebrities and football players as well as international DJ's, as you can see on the “Wall of Fame” on their website.

Gajes have designed a top of the line snap back for Dutch Passion. The cap is all black with the Dutch Passion brand name rocking in a cool new and white font embroidered at the front. The bottom of the bill has been filled with high quality seeds. The Dutch Passion logo has been embroidered at the side of the cap in a subtle black on black base.



So if you're also a cap aficionado and a Dutch Passion fan, now is the moment to get your quality snap back and represent what you stand for.