About this product
Amsterdam-based Gajes Headwear, known for their high quality snap backs and other headwear have now developed a brand new, quality snap back exclusively for the Dutch Passion Seed Company.
The cap is all black with a green bill. At the front the phrase “inhale, hold it, exhale” has been embroidered to represent the 420 lifestyle. The bottom of the bill contains fashionable marijuana leafs and on the side of the cap you'll find the Dutch Passion logo subtle embroidered in a black on black base.
Gajes caps are worn by a lot of Dutch celebrities, football players and international DJ's. They quickly made a name for themselves in the headwear scene and Dutch Passion are happy to partner up with Gajes for high quality headwear.
So if you're a cap aficionado and part of the 420 lifestyle, now is the moment to get your quality snap back and represent what you stand fo
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
