Passion #1® comes to you with our highest recommendations. It is one of the best green outdoor varieties available anywhere, and has been ever since it hit the scene in the 1970’s as a legendary Californian Indica. Passion#1® made its way to Dutch Outdoor growers in the 1980’s thanks to Dutch Passion and has established a reputation as a strong, stable strain that is easy to grow. If started early in the season, Passion#1® can reach 3.5m tall, though 2m is more typical. Yields can range from 250 grams to as much as 750g from large plants that can reach staggering proportions when grown in optimum conditions.
Passion#1® grows long and compact buds that are heavy with resin, this is a variety developed only for outdoor/greenhouse and is not for the indoor grower. When you trim this plant remove only the large fan leavers, the smaller leaves are often dripping with resin. The smoke is soft and gentle with a fresh citrus aroma, then Passion #1 hits you quickly with a strong exhilarating ‘up’ high. Smoke a little more and you will notice a strong, heavy and pleasurable stone. We have measured Passion #1® with THC levels approaching 20% making this a genuinely satisfying selection for your outdoor garden or greenhouse. This is another strong and stable Dutch Passion outdoor variety which has maintained its presence in our seed collection over several decades. A variety you will want to grow again and again…
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
