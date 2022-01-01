About this product
Purple#1® is the world famous classic original purple variety that dates back to the early 1980’s and has been treasured for it’s uniquely beautiful purple colourings and great high. Used extensively by other seedbanks for breeding, our original Purple#1® plant is a 50/50 sativa/indica mix. The indica parentage comes from a very special purple Afghani which was carefully crossed in Holland with some top indica and sativa strains to create a strong outdoor plant that is fully adapted to the Dutch climate.
Yields are a reasonable 250-350 grams per plant, the calyx’s turn purple quickly as flowering begins and the buds are complemented by sweet and sticky small purple leaves that grow amongst the resin soaked purple buds. Purple #1® is typically 1.5m-2.5m tall, it is for outdoors/greenhouse only and is an early finisher. The fan leaves are often sativa-like in appearance and show amazing purple colours.
This variety has had it’s own dedicated fanbase for several decades and remains a popular and beautifully distinctive strain some 30 years after it was first released. Purple#1® gives a sticky, fruity purple-streaked ganja that has a superb fast-hitting high. The high isn’t the longest lasting but this is more than compensated for by the quality of the experience. It is more of an ‘up’ high than a stone with a somewhat rough, yet subtle, aroma. A great choice for those seeking a fast-finishing tough outdoor variety that combines striking purple buds with a fresh and potent high.
Yields are a reasonable 250-350 grams per plant, the calyx’s turn purple quickly as flowering begins and the buds are complemented by sweet and sticky small purple leaves that grow amongst the resin soaked purple buds. Purple #1® is typically 1.5m-2.5m tall, it is for outdoors/greenhouse only and is an early finisher. The fan leaves are often sativa-like in appearance and show amazing purple colours.
This variety has had it’s own dedicated fanbase for several decades and remains a popular and beautifully distinctive strain some 30 years after it was first released. Purple#1® gives a sticky, fruity purple-streaked ganja that has a superb fast-hitting high. The high isn’t the longest lasting but this is more than compensated for by the quality of the experience. It is more of an ‘up’ high than a stone with a somewhat rough, yet subtle, aroma. A great choice for those seeking a fast-finishing tough outdoor variety that combines striking purple buds with a fresh and potent high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.