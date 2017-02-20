About this product
Everybody loves to see glistening trichomes on their ladies. Some strains look frostier than others. One good example of a strain covered in sparkling trichomes, in which the cannabinoids are stored, is Sugar Bomb Punch.
Genetics come from THC Bomb x (Critical Orange Punch x Bubba Island Kush). This combination stands for 20%+ THC levels, a euphoric couch-lock stone and flowers covered with huge quantities of dense, glistening trichomes.
This short, indica dominant plant grows quickly into a short body builder. In just 9 weeks, she will be fully matured and harvest ready, leaves may darken towards the end. Typically, there are 4 phenotypes. Keep an eye out for the shortest one. She may look small, but it's not about size. The dense, dank and ultra-strong buds are heavier than one might expect. Often a small bud that appears sufficient for one joint is enough for two after grinding.
About this strain
THC Bomb
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
