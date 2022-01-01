About this product
Flavor: You like lemon meringue pie, right? Of course you do. That’s Diesel Kush. Bright, zesty lemon. Creamy, fluffy meringue. You might even detect some diesel in there. It’s like spending a day baking pies in grandma’s kitchen. Only, grandma has a side gig fixing Ram trucks. Grandma always was a badass.
Experience: Long-lasting effects that help relieve pain, promote relaxation and keep stress levels in check.
