About this product
Flavor: The heavy, sweet and distinctly floral notes here are the stuff top shelf strains are made of. A blend of two famous sativas—Skunk #1 and Jack Herer—practically makes this reefer royalty. Oh, you fancy, huh? Yes. Yes, we are.
Experience: Step aside, Red Bull. This strain is known for its strong, energy-boosting properties and calm, clear-headed disposition.
