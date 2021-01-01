Loading…
Dutchie

Strawberry Banana Sherbet Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack

About this product

Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a 70/30 indica leaning hybrid strain. A premium phenotype of Strawberry Banana Sherbet will produce a tart berry flavor and deliver a potent high that comes on gradually. This indica dominant hybrid is known to give users a quick euphoric lift followed by deep relaxation.

Dutchie’s Strawberry Banana Sherbet has been lab tested at over 22% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain.

A Strawberry Banana Sherbet Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.

Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
