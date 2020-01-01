DYME Brands
PORTFOLIO OF AWARD-WINNING BRANDS
About DYME Brands
As part of our commitment to provide safe cannabis to everyone, everywhere, we’ve built our brand portfolio to deliver on bringing the right products and solutions to all medical and recreational consumers in the U.S. Our diversified range of brands supports our goal of creating relevant, sustainable and close relationships with our consumers – and our efficient, unique business model and platform allows us to own every part of that relationship.