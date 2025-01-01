We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
DYME Brands
PORTFOLIO OF AWARD-WINNING BRANDS
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
20 products
Flower
Devil's Breath
by DYME Brands
THC 22.85%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
NYE Dream Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DYME Brands
THC 22%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gelato
by DYME Brands
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Peaches & Cream
by DYME Brands
THC 21.1%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Kashmir Kush
by DYME Brands
THC 24.48%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Loop Kush
by DYME Brands
THC 25.34%
CBD 1.52%
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DYME Brands
THC 19.24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Insane Candy
by DYME Brands
THC 23.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grateful Remains
by DYME Brands
THC 20.23%
CBD 0%
Flower
Ice
by DYME Brands
THC 24.07%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Purple Punch
by DYME Brands
THC 24.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mazar x Blueberry OG Pre-Roll 1g (Skywalker OG)
by DYME Brands
THC 26.84%
CBD 1.22%
Flower
New Years Eve Dream
by DYME Brands
THC 21.47%
CBD 0%
Shake
White Widow Shake
by DYME Brands
THC 19.1%
CBD 0%
Shake
Purple Loop Kush Shake
by DYME Brands
THC 25.34%
CBD 1.52%
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by DYME Brands
THC 24.58%
CBD 0.12%
Flower
Purple Hindu Kush
by DYME Brands
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Golden Lemons
by DYME Brands
THC 21.04%
CBD 0%
Flower
In The Pines
by DYME Brands
THC 21.16%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Rumple Berry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DYME Brands
THC 23.1%
CBD 0.28%
Home
Brands
DYME Brands
Catalog
Cannabis