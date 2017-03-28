About this strain
Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.
Ice effects
Reported by real people like you
190 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
