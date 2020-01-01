Dynamic Harvest is an indoor farm located in Kirkland Washington striving to exceed your expectations with every plant that we grow​ We are constantly researching new techniques and technologies as we evolve and grow We hope that you enjoy the buds of our labor - as it is a labor of love. All of our clones are carefully selected and harvested from our mother plants. They are then placed in the incubator and raised in the nursery until the roots are ready for potting. During the plants’ growth cycle, these small cuttings will be transplanted into fabric pots where they stay until harvested.